This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 8, 2017

6:50- Seth J. Chandler is a Visiting Scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He is also the Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center, and he shares his reaction to the House Republicans’ health care plan.

7:20- Commissioner Joette Katz of the Department of Children and Families, talks about some of the recent stories about the DCF’s work with families. There are some misunderstandings about “safety plans”– which are used across the country by child protection agencies to identify specific actions for families to keep their children safely at home.

7:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, looks at an op-ed from the National Review by Stephen Eide, which states “Connecticut plans to atone for its legacy of pension underfunding through… more pension underfunding.”

8:00- JP Venoit , the new CEO of Masonicare, discusses the “Silver Tsunami.” Too many people don’t plan, or are in denial… then call when a crisis happens, it is often too late to find the community you want. Learn tips to help break the pattern.

