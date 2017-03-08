Connecticut Business Spotlight March 8, 2017: Okay Industries

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Scanning support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Okay Industries.

Okay Industries creates components and subassemblies with manufacturability in mind – and for your final assembly. You can rely on Okay’s processes and checkpoints to give you flawless components – on time and to specification. Every time. With more engineers and metal craftsmen working in unison, we’ve stamped and machined components that our customers thought were impossible to make. Contact Okay President Jason Howey at okayind.com.

