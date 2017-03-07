Third Man Charged In Supermarket Assault

(MERIDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police have made a third arrest in connection with an assault at the Stop and Shop supermarket on Broad Street in Meriden February 12, in which a man and his wife were attacked and the man was knocked unconscious and had several teeth knocked out.
Police announced the arrest of Christopher Menteleone of Waterbury on Tuesday. He is due in Meriden Superior Court March 21 on a charge of second-degree breach of peace.
Previously, police arrested Thomas Zanone of Waterbury and Robert Cote of Meriden on charges of assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment and breach of peace. The men have been released on $50,000 bond each and are due in court March 16.