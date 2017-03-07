Several Ambulances Respond To Crash Involving School Bus

March 7, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Canterbury, school bus crash

CANTERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Authorities say several ambulances have responded to a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Canterbury.

State police say the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday suffered a serious injury and was trapped in the vehicle.

Police say some of the high school age children on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Dispatchers say four ambulances responded.

No names were released.

Route 14 and Route 169 were closed in both directions.

The cause remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia