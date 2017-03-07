Man Charged With Stealing From Employer

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man accused of stealing from his employer is facing charges in South Windsor.
Officers tracked down 36-year-old Rashid Taylor to Maywood, New Jersey last Friday.
Taylor is accused of falsifying time cards to the tune of over $13,000 from a business for which he worked on Felt Road in South Windsor.
Police say the original complaint was lodged in September of last year.
Taylor is facing charges of second degree larceny.
He’s free on $10,000 and is due in court in Manchester March 16.