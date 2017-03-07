High School Student Charged After Threats Complaint

March 7, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Brien McMahon High School, norwalk, threats

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) –  A 14 year old student at  Brien McMahon High School has been arrested by Norwalk Police following a complaint about  threats being made  against other students and staff at the school.

Police say the student made  a list of those who might be the subject of the threat.

Investigators   determined the student did not have  the means by which to carry out the threat.

The accused was  released to their parents  on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court to face 21  counts of Breach of Peace.

