High School Student Charged After Threats Complaint

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 14 year old student at Brien McMahon High School has been arrested by Norwalk Police following a complaint about threats being made against other students and staff at the school.
Police say the student made a list of those who might be the subject of the threat.
Investigators determined the student did not have the means by which to carry out the threat.
The accused was released to their parents on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court to face 21 counts of Breach of Peace.