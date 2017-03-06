“Untimely” Death In East Hampton

(East Hampton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Hampton police are investigating what they’re calling an untimely death.
Police received a call to a home on North Main Street after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman dead at the scene.
At this point, investigators say they don’t believe foul play was involved.
There’s no word yet on a cause of death; the body will be examined by the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.
The woman’s name has not yet been released pending family notification.