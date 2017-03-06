“Untimely” Death In East Hampton

March 6, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: East Hampton, Untimely Death

(East Hampton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Hampton police are investigating what they’re calling an untimely death.

Police received a call to a home on North Main Street after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman dead at the scene.

At this point, investigators say they don’t believe foul play was involved.

There’s no word yet on a cause of death; the body will be examined by the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

The woman’s name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia