RAY DUNAWAY: The Big ‘Mo Welcomes UConn To Hartford

March 6, 2017 11:46 AM By Ray Dunaway

Mike Zaleski, CEO  of Riverfront Recapture, joins Ray in studio to discuss The Big ‘Mo.  The University of Connecticut will be welcomed home to downtown Hartford this year at The Big Mo’ on Saturday, May 20 at the under-construction UConn Hartford campus between Front Street and Prospect Street. The Big Mo’ is Riverfront Recapture’s major annual fundraising event; it celebrates new and positive changes happening in Hartford and East Hartford.

