RAY DUNAWAY: The Big ‘Mo Welcomes UConn To Hartford

Mike Zaleski, CEO of Riverfront Recapture, joins Ray in studio to discuss The Big ‘Mo. The University of Connecticut will be welcomed home to downtown Hartford this year at The Big Mo’ on Saturday, May 20 at the under-construction UConn Hartford campus between Front Street and Prospect Street. The Big Mo’ is Riverfront Recapture’s major annual fundraising event; it celebrates new and positive changes happening in Hartford and East Hartford.
RAY DUNAWAY: The Big ‘Mo Welcomes UConn To HartfordMarch 6, 2017 11:46 AM
Downtown Hartford skyline. Photo by WTIC's Matt Dwyer.