Boy Gets Finger Stuck In Barbershop Gumball Machine

March 6, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Greenwich, gumball machine

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A young boy eager for a gumball during a visit to the barbershop got more than he bargained for when he got his finger stuck in the machine.

The Greenwich Time reports that firefighters and police officers responded in force to Palms Barbershop in Greenwich after getting a 911 call on Saturday.

Co-owner Tony Socci says staff first tried to free the boy’s finger by spraying oil on it.

Fire Lt. Tom Lenart says the boy, who was around 4, “managed to wedge his finger between the mechanism that spins and allows the gumball to drop.”

Firefighters freed him by breaking the plastic casing around the gumballs with pliers and dismantling the feeder with a screwdriver.

The boy was not hurt — and still got his haircut.

___

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia