Samuelson, Collier AAC Co-Players Of Year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – UConn’s dominance on the court has carried over to postseason awards for the American Athletic Conference.

Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier were named Friday as the conference’s co-players of the year in voting by the league’s coaches.

The teammates each averaged more than 20 points a game in leading the Huskies to a 29-0 regular season. UConn enters this weekend’s conference tournament having never lost a regular-season or postseason game in four-year history of the AAC.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his fourth coach of the year honor with Temple’s Tonya Cardoza.

Cardoza was an assistant at UConn for 14 seasons.

The Owls are 23-6 this season and 13-3 in the American, good enough for the second seed in the tournament.

South Florida’s Tamara Henshaw, who averages just under 7 points a game, took home freshman of the year honors.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)