High Speed Chase Nets Arrest

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is facing charges after State Police say he led them on a pusuit Wednesday in a stolen Jaguar with speeds exceeding 100 MPH.
Just after 4 p.m., a trooper spotted 36-year-old Adrian Figueroa of Waterbury traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Route 8 near exit 36.
Police say the trooper attempted to stop Figueroa’s vehicle but police say he began to engage them in pursuit at approximately 115 MPH.
They say Figueroa sideswiped an SUV after getting off the highway at exit 30.
The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.
The Jaguar had earlier been reported stolen out of Waterbury.
As for Figueroa, he’s facing a number of charges, including larceny, motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Bond was set at $50,000 and Figueroa is being arraigned today in Waterbury Superior Court.