This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 1, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Aseem Vashist of UConn Health’s Calhoun Cardiology Center will discuss the triple threat of “S” foods– saturated fat, salt, and sugar. He recommends that all his patients limit their intake of these to prevent heart disease and heart attack and protect their heart health as they age. Plus, find out what constitutes a heart-healthy diet?

7:20- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, looks at President Trump’s speech last night.

8:20- Stephen McDuell, President of the Local S-15 for State Firefighters, says the closing of the Fire Department at UConn is not the only department the State is trying to close… the Southbury Training school is potentially on that list as well.

8:50- Robert Steele, author of The Curse: Big-Time Gambling’s Seduction of a Small New England Town, joins Ray to speak on Connecticut’s impending third casino. The location is just 15 miles south of the selected casino area in Springfield Mass… so does the state really need another casino?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.