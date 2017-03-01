Coalition Seeks State Education Funding Study

(CBS Connecticut) — The Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding today called on state lawmakers to authorize a year-long, $300,000 study to look at how much it would cost to properly educate all students in the state.

Coalition official Jim Finley says there is a lack of hard data in the governor’s current school funding plan.

“In our view, he has manipulated the formula to predetermine a spending amount that they are comfortable with, and it is not reflecting actual need at the district level,” Finley said.

The coalition says state school aid should be based on student needs, instead on how much money happens to be available.

This study could set a funding baseline for those needs which could be higher than current school funding.

Coalition President Herb Rosenthal says the study — and proper school funding — is needed.

“How can we afford not to,” asked Rosenthal. “Both from the a moral standpoint of every child deserving an adequate and equitable education, and from an economic standpoint, it is a lot less costly to educate a child than to incarcerate someone.”

The governor’s budget chief Ben Barnes has questioned the accuracy of such studies, and says state lawmakers can decide what is an appropriate amount of state education funding.

Meanwhile, The state Supreme Court is taking written briefs in the coalition’s lawsuit challenging the way the state helps pay the bills of local school districts.