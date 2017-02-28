Voters Go To Polls In Elections That Could Affect Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Voters are going to the polls for special elections that could change control of Connecticut’s state Senate.
Elections were being held Tuesday to fill three legislative seats vacated by incumbents. They include the 2nd Senatorial District, 32nd Senatorial District and the 115th Assembly District.
There’s currently an even number of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate. While the 2nd District is typically a Democratic stronghold and the 32nd District has been reliably Republican, one upset could end the chamber’s current power-sharing arrangement.
Much attention has been paid to the 32nd District, where liberal California-based WolfPAC has spent more than $50,000 to help Democrat Gregory Cava, while the national Republican State Leadership Committee has spent $15,000 to help Republican Rep. Eric Berthel.
Petitioning candidate Daniel Lynch is also running for the seat.
As of Tuesday afternoon, voter turnout in 13 towns providing statistics stood at just shy of 10 percent, said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
