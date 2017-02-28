Programming Note: WTIC will air President Trump's Address To A Joint Session Of Congress tonight at 9pm

Pastor Faces 60 Years In Prison For Fleecing 2 Parishioners

February 28, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, fraud, pastor, Stratford Baptist Church

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former pastor of a Connecticut church has pleaded no contest to charges that he fleeced two parishioners out of a combined $400,000.

Prosecutors say 67-year-old Robert Genevicz faces 60 years in prison at sentencing May 26 after entering his plea Monday. He remains free on $100,000 bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that Genevicz and his lawyer refused to comment after the hearing.

Authorities say as pastor of Stratford Baptist Church, Genevicz stole nearly $200,000 from retired school teacher Patricia Stosak and $200,000 from the estate of 88-year-old Arthur Devack. Both have since died.

Police say Genevicz took out loans under Devack’s name to buy two Mercedes-Benzes, one for him and one for an alleged accomplice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia