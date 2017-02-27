One Dead Following Rollover In Groton

GROTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead following a rollover crash early Monday in Groton.
Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to Military Highway around 12:15 a.m. find a crashed vehicle between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive, said police.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle. First aid was rendered at the scene. The victim was first taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London and then was air lifted to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died, said police.
The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712.