One Dead Following Rollover In Groton

February 27, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Groton

GROTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead following a rollover crash early Monday in Groton.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to Military Highway around 12:15 a.m. find a crashed vehicle between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive, said police.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle. First aid was rendered at the scene. The victim was first taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London and then was air lifted to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died, said police.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia