March Madness: Tournament Watch 2/27

Connecticut (CBS) – The field of 68 is starting to take shape. Teams that were on the cut line just 10 days ago have pushed their way in to the field. In the case of some (Oklahoma State and Minnesota) they have pushed hard. Others have played well enough to find themselves a little more comfortably in the field, but not in a guaranteed position just yet while others have have completely fallen on their faces. For most conferences, there is one more week in the regular season before conference tournament play starts next week. Most teams have two more games to either prove their worth, or avoid disastrous losses. The next two weeks are usually just as fun as the NCAA Tournament, but without nearly the attention.

In = The team could lose all of the rest of their games between now and March 12th and they would still be in the tournament. Obviously their seeding would take a hit, but it would be a complete shock if they weren’t in the tournament.

Almost In = These are the teams who are not quite there yet, but only need a win or two more, or to avoid any devastating losses between now and the end of the season.

Bubble = Teams that might be in if the field was announced today, but are in direct competition with many other teams.

ACC

In (7) – Louisville, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Miami

Almost In (1) – Virginia Tech

Bubble In (1) – Syracuse

Bubble Out – Wake Forest

– Notre Dame has now won five straight and there is no likely scenario that involves the Irish missing the tournament. Even a home loss at Boston College will just hurt their seed, nothing more. Miami sealed their entry into the tournament with a five point home win over Duke on Saturday. They have also won 6 out of their last 7 with their only loss by five points at Louisville. There is no doubt they will be in the tournament.

– Virginia Tech beat BC on the road by 16 points on Saturday to improve their chances. The only thing keeping me from considering them in for sure is that they have a game against Wake Forest to end the regular season. If they lose to Miami and Wake Forest at home, and then find a way to lose their first ACC tournament game, it would make things a little more dicey depending on what happens in the other conference tournaments. Wake Forest is also a team that is lingering right on the outside of the bubble (more below) as well. If Virginia Tech beats a red hot Miami team before playing Wake Forest, then it won’t matter what happens against Wake. The Hokies will be in.

– Syracuse lost at Louisville by 20 and have now lost 4 of their last 5 with their one win coming on a buzzer beater three pointer against Duke last Wednesday. Syracuse being considered in the field is a product of what is happening around them more than what they are doing to stay in. The bubble is a disaster right now. Unless other teams start stepping up, teams like Syracuse will make the tournament.

– Wake Forest hasn’t played since last Wednesday, but they still have the opportunities in front of them. Beating Louisville at home and Virginia Tech on the road would improve an already solid profile, albeit one that is devoid of key wins. 18-12 and 9-9 in the ACC might get them into the tournament considering how weak the bubble is right now.

– I see Georgia Tech getting a lot of love from some outlets and I just don’t understand it. Do they have good wins? Yes they do. In fact, they have great wins over VCU, North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame with a solid win over Syracuse as well. But they’ve also lost to North Carolina State at home and Notre Dame in the past 6 days. On top of that they’ve also lost to Ohio, Penn State, Tennessee and Georgia. The latter two could make extreme cases to be included in bubble conversations as well. They also have a loss by 12 to Wake Forest who is also competing to get into the tournament. Maybe I’m being naive. Maybe the big wins are enough to outweigh the bad losses and the committee will value them more. But then I look even closer at some of the losses. Duke by 53? Georgia at home by 17? Tennessee by 23? Louisville at home by 15? If Georgia Tech makes the field as an 11 seed could they beat a 6 seed in the first round? Absolutely. They also have the best chance to lose by 25 as well. Beat Pitt and Syracuse to close the regular season and then we’ll talk.

Big East

In (4) – Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Xavier

Bubble In (3) – Seton Hall, Providence, Marquette

– Seton Hall avoided a bad loss with a 3 point win at DePaul on Saturday. But that’s all the Pirates need to do, keep pushing forward. If Seton Hall beats Georgetown at home tomorrow night, they’ll move up to the “Almost In” category. They’d have to hope with that win they’ll finish with a high enough position in the standings to avoid playing a bad opponent in their first conference tournament game as well. We’ll see what happens tomorrow night first.

– Providence has without a doubt done the most to improve their tournament chances the past 16 days. In that time frame they have beaten 4 teams (Butler, Xavier, Creighton, Marquette) that would probably make the tournament if it started today. They have also gotten to 8-8 in conference play and they have by far the easiest remaining schedule compared to some other bubble teams. If they beat DePaul and St. John’s to close out the season to get to 20 wins, some crazy stuff would have to happen for the Friars to not make the tournament. Yes they still have ugly losses to DePaul, St. John’s and Boston College that seem to get worse as time goes on. But they have swept Marquette and also have a split with Seton Hall, a win over state rival URI and a win against Vermont that gets better and better as time goes on.

– Marquette didn’t do itself any favors blowing a 12 point lead with 6:30 to play at Providence on Saturday. It was a lost opportunity for a good road win, but it also meant that the Friars have the season sweep of the Golden Eagles as well. Marquette’s only bad loss of the season came at St. John’s and they have wins over Villanova, Seton Hall, Creighton and Xavier that they can hang their hats on plus a neutral site win over Vanderbilt and a road win at Georgia. That Villanova win is one of the best single wins that anyone in the country can point to and that will go along way in the end. Marquette does run in to trouble with their remaining schedule however. At Xavier and Creighton at home is a tough way to finish. They’ll need to get at least one of those games.

Big 12

In (5) – Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State

Bubble Out – TCU, Kansas State

– Oklahoma State is one of those teams that is making a great late season push. They went from being on the bubble 16 days ago to being a projected 6 seed in the tournament as of now. They started the Big 12 season 0-6 and have won 9 of their last 10 to get to 9-7 on the season. I said I’d move them in for good if they took care of Texas Tech at home, which they did. Losses at Iowa State and Kansas at home will not affect whether or not they get in to the tournament. The Cowboys are good.

– Iowa State is in the same boat as Oklahoma State. Having now beaten Baylor and Kansas with an out of conference win against Miami, the Cyclones will be in the tournament. They finish up at home against Oklahoma State and at West Virginia. Neither of those losses will hurt them enough to miss out.

– Kansas State is a train wreck right now. I had them as my last at large team in the tournament on Friday. What do they do this weekend? They lose by 30 at Oklahoma. That will knock you right out. Luckily for them, other teams are in free fall as well, so they aren’t completely out of it yet. They have a huge game at TCU on Wednesday before they finish up at home to Texas Tech this weekend. They NEED to win those two.

– TCU has now lost 9 of their last 12 and have fallen to 6-10 in conference play. The last was a controversial 1 point loss at home to West Virginia. While they have been losing just as often as Kansas State has down the stretch, the optics of their losses haven’t been nearly as bad. They’ve also won at Kansas State this season which always helps. If they can sweep Kansas State with a win at home on Wednesday night, they will put themselves in much better position before ending the season at Oklahoma.

Big 10

In (4) – Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota

Probably In (3) – Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

– Northwestern is sliding down the stretch which is causing some panic for Wildcat fans as this was supposed to be the season that they made the tournament for the first time in school history. The problem is, it doesn’t get any easier from here. Their last two games are at home, which is nice, but they are against Michigan and Purdue as well. Not a walk in the park by any stretch. They are definitely a team that is being given a false sense of security by the extremely disastrous bubble situation involving other teams.

– Michigan State added another solid win to their resume by beating a reeling Wisconsin team at home by 10 points on Sunday. Their last two games are on the road against teams going in different directions. Illinois is suddenly playing its best basketball of the season, while Maryland is arguably playing its worst. It’ll be interesting to see how the Spartans handle both challenges.

– Michigan got a huge win at home against Purdue on Saturday and they looked real good doing it too. Two road games await the Wolverines at Northwestern and at Nebraska. If they split, they’ll probably be fine, if they win them both, they’ll be in.

Pac-12

In (3) – Oregon, Arizona, UCLA

Bubble In (2) – USC, California

– I was just about ready to move USC to the “Almost In” category when I saw that they were up by 10 points with under three minutes to go at Arizona State last night. Then the Trojans self destructed and were outscored 12-1 down the stretch and lost 83-82 to the Sun Devils. A bad loss? Yes. A devastating loss? Probably not. If they turn it around and avoid what would be devastating losses to the Washington’s, they should be fine.

– Cal turned things around a bit with a 30 point win at home against Oregon State. But all it did was prove that they weren’t going to keep their heads down after a tough loss to Oregon the game before. Oregon State is a bad team and in the end all it did was give the Bears another W to add to their total. They have tricky road games against Utah and Colorado to finish up the season.

SEC

In (2) – Florida, Kentucky

Almost In (1) – South Carolina

Bubble In (1) – Arkansas

– South Carolina got back in the win column with an impressive 27 point win over Tennessee on Saturday. They finish up with the Mississippi’s and a split should be good enough to consider the Gamecocks in.

– Arkansas kept on winning the games they should win with an 11 point with at Auburn on Saturday. The Razorbacks play at Florida and at home to Georgia to end the regular season. They are trending up while many teams around them are trending down so winning one of those two games would probably get it done.

– I’m still keeping my eye on Vanderbilt. They handled Mississippi State by 29 and have now won four of their last five. The big problem is that one loss is to a very bad Missouri team. Vanderbilt has two great opportunities ahead of them against Kentucky and Florida. If they win at Kentucky tomorrow night, they will definitely be in the discussion.

American

In (2) – Cincinnati, SMU

Bubble Out – Houston

– Houston is another team that is taking care of business themselves as other teams continue to lose all around them. The problem for Houston is that none of the wins have come against good teams. If they win at Cincinnati on Thursday they will shoot up the bubble rankings for sure.

Atlantic 10

In (2) – VCU, Dayton

Bubble In (1) – Rhode Island

– Rhode Island beat VCU at home on Saturday and now finally has another quality win on their resume along with the early season neutral court win against Cincinnati. They’ve also won 3 straight after a devastating home loss to Fordham. The Rams finish up at St. Joseph’s and home to Davidson. If they win those two and then avoid a crushing conference tournament loss, they’ll have just as good a case as any bubble team to have their name called on Selection Sunday.

Missouri Valley

Bubble In (2) – Wichita State, Illinois State

– Both Wichita State and Illinois State took care of business in their final regular season games this past weekend and are on a collision course for a rubber match in the conference championship game this upcoming weekend. If they both get their like everyone expects, they should both find themselves in the tournament regardless of what the outcome is. There will be a lot of eyes on the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this week though to see if any upsets happen that improve other teams chances of making the tournament.

Bracket Projection

Midwest

1. Kansas

16. Texas Southern

8. Miami

9. Xavier

5. Notre Dame

12. Illinois State/Rhode Island

4. West Virginia

13. Princeton

6. Minnesota

11. UT-Arlington

3. UCLA

14. Valparaiso

7. Dayton

10. USC

2. Baylor

15. South Dakota

West

1. Gonazaga

16. UC Irvine

8. Arkansas

9. Michigan

5. Virginia

12. Nevada

4. Purdue

13. Akron

6. St. Mary’s

11. Marquette

3. Arizona

14. East Tennessee State

7. Creighton

10. Northwestern

2. Oregon

15. Cal State Bakersfield

East

1. Villanova

16. North Dakota/NC Central

8. Maryland

9. Virginia Tech

5. Cincinnati

12. Cal/Syracuse

4. Duke

13. Monmouth

6. Wisconsin

11. Middle Tennessee State

3. Butler

14. UNC Ashville

7. VCU

10. Seton Hall

2. Kentucky

15. Bucknell

South

1. North Carolina

16. New Orleans/Mt. St. Mary’s

8. South Carolina

9. Michigan State

5. SMU

12. UNC Wilmington

4. Florida State

13. Vermont

6. Oklahoma State

11. Providence

3. Florida

14. Belmont

7. Iowa State

10. Wichita State

2. Louisville

15. Florida Gulf Coast

Last 4 In: Illinois State, Cal, Syracuse, Rhode Island

Last 4 Out: TCU, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Kansas State

Next 4 Out: Georgia Tech, Houston, BYU, Illinois

