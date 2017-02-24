Drugs And Weapons Found During Traffic Stop In Clinton

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 25 year old Deep River man stopped for speeding on Route 81 in Clinton shortly before 12:30 Friday morning is facing numerous charges after Clinton Police officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers found 1.2 pounds of marijuana in a large plastic bag on the back seat, a marijuana cigarette in the front passenger compartment, five assorted knives,a machete, a lock pic set and $150.00 in cash.
Jon Corriveau is charged with Possession of Burglary Tools,Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding,Marker Light Violation, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of More Than 4 Ounces of Marijuana.
Corriveau was released on a $1,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court March 9.