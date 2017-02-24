Bridgeport Amber Alert Canceled – Child Safe

Benner Township, Centre County, Pennsylvania (CBS Connecticut) – An Amber Alert was issued in Bridgeport CT. Law enforcement was looking for Oscar and Aylin Sophia Hernandez driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

At approximately 11:00 AM, a Trooper from PSP Philipsburg observed the vehicle along Interstate 99 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Hernandez refused to pull over and a pursuit began with other PSP troopers becoming involved. Hernandez was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a truck trailer that was also travelling along the Interstate.

After impact, the pursing PSP vehicle struck the rear of Hernandez’s vehicle and another PSP vehicle then struck the rear of the of the initial PSP vehicle. Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The six year old girl was safe and sustained minor injuries. The troopers involved were also treated for minor injuries. Northbound traffic along I99 is being re-routed around the scene. Traffic is being directed off and back onto I99 at the Shiloh Road exit. That portion of I99 is expected to be closed for several hours as the crashes are being reconstructed. Criminal and traffic charges will be forthcoming against Oscar Hernandez, DOB: 08/10/77.