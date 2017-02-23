This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 23, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Michael Barbaro, 2017 President of the Connecticut Association of REALTORS® looks at Connecticut home sales and median prices which were on the rise in January. Connecticut REALTORS® reports that the single-family residential home median sales price is $235,000 which reflects a 2.2% increase from $230,000 in that same time period last year.

7:50- Scott Trenholm, President of The Hartford Club, previews the restoration project to bring the Club back to its roots in 1903… but updated to attract new, younger members. This is especially important with UConn Hartford moving in.

8:20- Craig Canapari M.D. is Director of the Pediatric Sleep Center at Yale New-Haven Hospital. It’s a division of Pediatric Respiratory Medicine at Yale University. Dr. Canapari says many schools start too early in the morning to allow students to get the sleep they need… and that’s taking a toll on their health, safety, and learning.

8:50- Dr. Vaile Wright, director of Research and Special Projects at American Psychological Association, shares new data on American’s stress levels of technology use and social media as part of its Stress in America Survey. This release is a follow up to their report on election-related stress.

