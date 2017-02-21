Officials Launch New Plastics Recycling Program

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Some 200 grocery and other stores across Connecticut are part of a program to recycle certain plastics– ones that can’t just be dropped into the blue, single-stream recycling bin.
Officials gathered at the Price Chopper supermarket in Middletown Tuesday to unveil the new Connecticut WRAP (Wrap Recycling Action Project) initiative, to recycle plastic shopping bags, bubble wrap and plastic wrappers which should not be thrown into the blue single-stream recycling bin.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee says the plastics are considered “high value” in the recycling world and can be turned into items like composite patio decking and shopping carts.
“When plastic bags or wraps are put in curbside bins, it makes recycling more difficult, time consuming, and expensive, which winds up costing all of us more money,” said Klee. “Recycling plastic bags and wraps at participating retailers diverts materials from the landfill and creates useful new products.
More information is available at www.plasticfilmrecycling.org.