COMPUTER TALK with TAB: Fake Support Scams & Firefox Update Issues.

Google says real estate is the biggest market sector targeted by e-mail malware. Other sectors are also ranked. Bill Gates believes robots that take your job should pay taxes.

Japan plans to recycle old phones to make medals for the 2020 Olympic Games. On the Mexican border, feds find marijuana slinging catapults. Over in Germany, a kids doll is labeled as an “espionage device,” and banned.

You next home phone could be an Amazon Echo or Google Home device. Watch a replay of the SpaceX launch of NASA Cargo for the International Space Station. Discover how to convert an MP3 audio file to play on a CD, and find the best anti-virus software and best practice for securing a new computer.

A caller needs help getting rid of a persistent unwanted program, while a Mac user has issues backing up data to Time Machine.

Learn how to hook up two monitors to a computer and how to use OpenDNS to improve web.

The best way to deal with fake technical support telephone calls – Part 1. Also, look out for Firefox “critical patch” update scam, and learn how to update safely.

Troubleshooting display issues, how to properly configure OpenDNS. Also hear Part 2 of how to deal with fake support scams.

H-1B visa video shocker – “Our goal is clearly not to find a qualified U.S. worker…”

A caller has a virus removed, but loses his pictures – what can he do?

New FCC chief wants to turn on hidden FM radio in smartphones and hear comments about Mozilla Thunderbird e-mail program. Meanwhile, Google Chrome crushed other web browsers in market share.

Learn how to set up OpenDNS. Find out the recommendations for a caller looking for good speech-to-text dictation software for both the computer and mobile.