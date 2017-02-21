Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Connecticut Kayaker

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a Connecticut kayaker who left to go fishing over the weekend and disappeared.

The search for 31-year-old Lyle Dagenias, of Montville, was called off on Monday evening. It won’t resume unless new information arises.

Searchers found Dagenias’ kayak near the Yale Boat House on the Thames River.

Dagenias was last seen on Sunday morning as he left his house to go fishing in his 11-foot-long kayak. His family notified Montville police that he didn’t return late Sunday. His car was found at the boat launch, with no boat or fishing gear.

Police and the Coast Guard searched the area with boats and a helicopter.

State Environmental Conservation Police say the river is very dangerous because it is only 40 degrees.