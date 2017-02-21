5 Worst Trades in NBA History

by Rob Joyce

NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans still managed to send shockwaves through the league, as trade talks were abuzz. And after being selected for the Western Conference as a member of the Kings, DeMarcus Cousins didn’t have to board a plane back to Sacramento, as he was shipped off to the Pelicans. It’s a blockbuster deal, as the big man joins fellow All-Star Anthony Davis to form one of the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourts. As for the Kings, they receive Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and both a first- and second-round pick in this summer’s draft.

Though Cousins’ time in Sacramento came with plenty of controversy, the deal has been derided around the league, with many questioning the underwhelming quality of the return for a perennial All-Star. Whether the trade turns out that way, only history can tell us. However, it does bring to light these other swaps that went down as the worst in league history (note: draft-day trades were excluded):

5) Thunder/Rockets, 2012:

Oklahoma City’s “Big Three” went to the 2012 NBA Finals, losing to the Heat. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were the bonafide superstars, while James Harden was the Sixth Man of the Year. The third overall pick in 2009 was expected to dominate the West with KD and Westbrook for a decade, but then, prior to the 2012-13 season, Harden was dealt away.

Harden and three others were sent to the Rockets for Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, two first round draft picks and a second rounder. OKC didn’t make the Finals again before Durant bolted for Golden State last off-season, and although Houston has made it to just one conference final (in 2015), there will always be the “what if?” with the Thunder.

4) Celtics/Nets, 2013:

Okay, so right off the bat we violated the exception of “no draft-day trades”. Though this occurred on draft day, the draft pick wasn’t the highlight of the deal, hence it’s appearance. The Celtics, past their days of the “Big Three” shipped Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to Brooklyn for five players, and first round picks in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The reasoning? The Nets were on the verge of contending, and this was their one big chance.

The result? Brooklyn was bounced in the second round of the playoffs by the Heat in 2014, Pierce signed with Washington, and the Nets have been in shambles ever since. Boston, on the other hand, re-tooled, has taken advantage of Brooklyn’s ineptitude because they own the picks, and they’re currently fighting for second in the East. Not to mention, the Celtics still own Brooklyn’s valuable first-rounder next year.

3) Braves/Rockets, 1977:

The Buffalo Braves traded for 21-year-old Moses Malone in 1976, but he only played two games with the franchise after differences in playing time. Then he was shipped to Houston for first-round picks in 1977 and ’78. Over the next six years Malone would become a two-time MVP with the Rockets, before adding a third with the Sixers.

2) Spurs/Bulls, 1995:

At 34 years old, San Antonio thought they were sending a past-his-prime Rodman to Chicago for center Will Perdue. Whoops. Rodman went on to win the rebounding title three years in a row, helping the Bulls pull off their second three-peat, including their vaunted 72-win season. As for Perdue? In four years with the Spurs he was a solid role player, averaging 5.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

1) Royals/Bucks, 1970:

Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson was a star with the Cincinnati Royals, making nine straight All-NBA First Teams. However for a half-decade span the Royals either were bounced in the first round, or didn’t make the playoffs entirely. As thing soured, it led to a stunning trade before the 1970 season that sent superstar Robertson to Milwaukee for Flynn Robinson and Charlie Paulk.

In his first year with the Bucks, Robertson won an NBA title alongside Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). Meanwhile back in Cincinnati, Paulk lasted one year before being shipped to Chicago and was out of the league by 1973. Robinson was sent to the Lakers in 1971. By 1972 the Royals moved to Kansas City.