Pursuit Leads To Arrest

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say an early morning pursuit that began in Milford wound up in Bridgeport.

It started when troopers conducting speed enforcement around 12:30 a.m., clocked 22-year-old Emilio Davila’s car going 90 miles an hour along southbound Interstate 95 near exit 41 in Milford.

Troopers say Davila’s car reached speeds of 106 miles an hour before he exited the interstate on to the Merritt Parkway.

Stop sticks were deployed at exit 49, to no avail, police say.

Davila continued on into residential streets in Trumbull, finally being collared at a dead end street in Bridgeport by a Trumbull officer.

It was while being processed at Troop G in Bridgeport that police say Davila told them he’d stolen the Honda Civic four days earlier in Middletown.

He face charges of larceny, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest, operation without a license and engaging in pursuti. bond was set at $25,000.