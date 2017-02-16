Police Prevent Bridge Jumper

(Willimantic, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Willimantic were able to prevent a woman who appeared to ready to jump from an iconic city bridge.
Just after 9:00 this morning, police dispatch received several 911 calls from motorists that the person had climbed over the sidewalk railing of the Thread City Crossing, known to locals as the Frog Bridge.
Lieutenant Stan Parizo says an officer, Daniel Rovella, was working a private duty construction detail on Main Street and was the first officer on scene.
The officer ran over to where the woman was and grabbed ahold of her, pulling her back over the railing to safety.
There were no injuries.
The woman was taken to Windham Hospital for evaluation.