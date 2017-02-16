Arrest Made In Newtown Package Store Incident

February 16, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: fire, Liquor Store, Newtown, racial epithets

(NEWTOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   –   Newtown Police have taken  a man into custody in connection with the an incident and fire at  the Rooster Wine and Liquor Store on South Main Street January 21.

39 year old Scott Young is charged with  Arson in the First Degree,Insurance Fraud, Criminal Mischief in the  First Degree, three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree,Providing a False Statement and Interfering with an Officer.

Police say Young  used racial epithets and symbolism to  cover up his crime.As he fled,Young is accused of setting a fire  at the store.

Bond was set at $100,000.

