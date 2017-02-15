Two Charged With Weapon, Drugs In Hartford

February 15, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: East Hartford, hartford, weapons and drugs

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say they’ve arrested two men on weapons and drug charges after the suspects were spotted Tuesday.

Those with the department’s Focused Violence Reduction Team spotted the vehicle carrying the two in the area of Greenfield Street.

After the vehicle pulled into a lot after being tailed by a police vehicle, the investigation turned up a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun along with cocaine.

Under arrest are 25-year-old Edward Perry of Palm Coast, Florida.  He faces charges of carryinhg pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a high capacity magazine, and narcotic possession.

His alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Keano Jones of East Hartford, is charged with marijuana possession.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia