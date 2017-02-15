Two Charged With Weapon, Drugs In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say they’ve arrested two men on weapons and drug charges after the suspects were spotted Tuesday.
Those with the department’s Focused Violence Reduction Team spotted the vehicle carrying the two in the area of Greenfield Street.
After the vehicle pulled into a lot after being tailed by a police vehicle, the investigation turned up a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun along with cocaine.
Under arrest are 25-year-old Edward Perry of Palm Coast, Florida. He faces charges of carryinhg pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a high capacity magazine, and narcotic possession.
His alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Keano Jones of East Hartford, is charged with marijuana possession.