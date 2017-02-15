Bill Requiring Adults To Wear Motorcycle Helmets Under Discussion

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A bill proposing to reinstate Connecticut’s motorcycle helmet law is being discussed today. Many motorcyclists attended a General Assembly hearing of the Transportation Committee to urge lawmakers to reject a proposed helmet requirement from the Capitol.
Some of the motorcyclists say they ride for “personal freedom,” and they want to keep the freedom of what kinds of safety gear they use. Middletown resident Bob Vincent says he is against the helmet law, but not against helmets themselves. “We’re adults, okay? Obviously, it’s the safe thing to wear a helmet, I wear a helmet,” he said. “I don’t want to have a law that tells me you must wear a helmet, otherwise you’re gonna get chased down.”
Safety advocates say helmets can prevent deadly head injuries in a crash. Connecticut’s current law requires riders under age 18 to wear helmets and is optional for adults.