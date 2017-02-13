Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

West Haven Man Pleads Guilty In 2011 Drug Deal Killing

February 13, 2017 5:03 AM
Filed Under: gun charges, Red Side Guerilla Brims gang, robbery, West Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Haven gang member has pleaded guilty in a plea deal to robbery and gun charges stemming from a 2011 drug deal slaying.

Trevor Murphy pleaded guilty last week.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Murphy was a member of the Red Side Guerilla Brims gang, a sect of the Bloods street gang, which operated in New Haven from 2011 to 2015.

Court documents and statements indicate Murphy arranged to buy ecstasy from Joseph Zargo in a plot to rob him of drugs and cash.

The men met in December 2011. Murphy took the pills and then fatally shot Zargo in the chest.

Murphy has agreed to a 30-year prison term. His sentence must still be accepted by the court.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

