Suspects Sought In Meriden Assault

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are looking for five suspects they say harassed a husband and wife at a local supermarket, and also assaulted the husband.

They say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Stop and Shop on Broad Street.

The victims say they encountered the five verbally hassassing them from a car as they were walking in the lot about to enter the store.

Police say the group surrounded the couple once inside, threatening to hit the woman.

When the husband objected, police say he was struck from behind and rendered unconscious.

The victim had several teeth knocked out and was treated for injuries.

The couple told police they didn’t know the men, aged in their late teens to late 20s.

They were last seen driving in a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone who may had information is urged to call Detective Mike Fonda at (203) 630-4178.