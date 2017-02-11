Man Charged With Secretly Recording Two Teen Girls

February 11, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Gary Lozowski, Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford police have arrested a local man two counts of voyeurism for allegedly video recording two teenage girls in various stages of undress.

Gary Lozowski Sr, 50, of Wallingford used a hidden baby monitor and a cell phone to capture footage of the girls, ages 14 and 15, without their knowledge in the privacy of their own bedrooms and other areas of their home, said police. Police would not disclose how Lozowski knows the girls– only to say that they are acquainted.

Police say some of the images  were taken when the girls were either partially or completely nude.

Lozowski appeared in Meriden Superior Court on two counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of disorderly conduct on Feb. 9.

According to judicial records, Lozowski has not yet entered a plea to the charges; he is free on $10,000 bond.

