Statements Made By Man Charged With Killing Baby Admissible

February 9, 2017
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A judge has ruled that statements made to police by a man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing the boy off a bridge are admissible at trial.

The Courant reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that Tony Moreno was alert and displayed a normal decision-making process when he talked to police just hours after allegedly throwing Aaden Moreno off the 90-foot high bridge in July 2015.

Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy’s mother.

Moreno’s attorney argued that his client’s medical condition prevented him from having sound enough judgment to waive his right to remain silent.

Testimony in Moreno’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Friday.

