Malloy: Low Visibility, Heavy Snowfall Rates Problems In Storm

(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy says limited visibility and heavy snowfall rates have been a problem during today’s storm.
Malloy says so far, bands of snow have hit Eastern Connecticut especially hard.
The governor did a series of press conferences at the Emergency Operations Center, in the O’Neill Armory in Hartford.
The governor asked people to stay off the roads today, to allow plow crews to more easily clear snow.
Malloy did not expect to have to close the roads during the storm.
He says he expects state employees will go back to work tomorrow.
At one point during the storm, a blizzard warning was posted for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.