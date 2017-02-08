Senate Republican President: Malloy Budget Plan Would Create ‘Chaos’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans and industry groups are criticizing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget, saying it would hurt working- and middle-class families while increasing costs for hospitals.
The Democratic governor on Wednesday unveiled a two-year, $40.6 billion budget that would increase taxes by $200 million and allow cities and towns to tax hospital property. The proposal would eliminate the $200 property tax credit on state income tax returns and reduce the earned income tax credit for poor families.
Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano says the budget plan would create “chaos” and is balanced on the backs of working- and middle-class families.
The Connecticut Hospital Association says taxing hospitals is an “attack” on communities and a hospital tax imposed several years ago has increased costs for patients.
