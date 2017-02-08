Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Warning for Hartford county from 4am - 9pm Thursday. Read More

Nonessential State Employees Told To Stay Home Thursday

February 8, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Governor Malloy, state employees, storm

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Governor Dannel Malloy is asking all nonessential  first and second shift state employees  to stay home  during Thursday’s storm

The  Governor will activate the  state’s Emergency Operations Center at 5  am Thursday to coordinate the state’s storm response.

The Governor is urging all Connecticut  residents  to stay safe and off the road  during the peak snowfall.Residents who can work from home are urged to do so.

All state employees  are encouraged to monitor the “Notification of Early Release/Late Opening  for State Offices  page on the state’s Division  of Emergency Management  and Homeland Security  website for the latest  updates on state office  closures.

