Nonessential State Employees Told To Stay Home Thursday

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy is asking all nonessential first and second shift state employees to stay home during Thursday’s storm
The Governor will activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 5 am Thursday to coordinate the state’s storm response.
The Governor is urging all Connecticut residents to stay safe and off the road during the peak snowfall.Residents who can work from home are urged to do so.
All state employees are encouraged to monitor the “Notification of Early Release/Late Opening for State Offices page on the state’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security website for the latest updates on state office closures.