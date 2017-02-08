Man Injured When Suspect Vehicle Hits Car

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man was injured in West Hartford when his car was clipped by a suspect fleeing police a little after noon today.
West Hartford Captain Jeff Rose says Hartford officers were in the midst of a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle.
Rose says the pursuit continued on several West Hartford roads, including Park Road, North Quaker Lane, Asylum Avenue and Fern Street.
He says the suspect vehicle, an Acura, ran a red light and hit the 79-year-old mans’s Toyota, which rolled on to its side as police from muliitple agencies pursued.
The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Those in the suspected stolen vehicle were arrested on Simsbury Road in Bloomfield.