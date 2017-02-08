Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Warning for Hartford county from 4am - 9pm Thursday. Read More

Man Injured When Suspect Vehicle Hits Car

February 8, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: hartford, Pursuit, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man was injured in West Hartford when his car was clipped by a suspect fleeing police a little after noon today.

West Hartford Captain Jeff Rose says Hartford officers were in the midst of a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Rose says the pursuit continued on several West Hartford roads, including Park Road, North Quaker Lane, Asylum Avenue and Fern Street.

He says the suspect vehicle, an Acura, ran a red light and hit the 79-year-old mans’s Toyota, which rolled on to its side as police from muliitple agencies pursued.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Those in the suspected stolen vehicle were arrested on Simsbury Road in Bloomfield.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia