Elm City Shooting Investigation

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting from this morning.
Around 10:30, officers were called to the scene of Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue.
They say the victim is an adult male in his 30s.
The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is now being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.
As for the suspect, police say they’re looking for a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information should contact New Haven Police detectives at (203) 946-6304.