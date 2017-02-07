Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Elm City Shooting Investigation

February 7, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: New Haven Police, shooting, Yale-New Haven Hospital

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting from this morning.

Around 10:30, officers were called to the scene of Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue.

They say the victim is an adult male in his 30s.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is now being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

As for the suspect, police say they’re looking for a black male in his 20s.  He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information should contact New Haven Police detectives at (203) 946-6304.

