Big Drop In Connecticut Obamacare Exchange Enrollment After Trump Inauguration

(CBS Connecticut) — Access Health CT leaders say they experienced a big drop in the number of enrolments on Connecticut’s Obamacare health insurance exchange, after the presidential inauguration.

Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says the drop caused annual enrollment to decrease for the first time since the program began.

“Through November, December, and the beginning of January our enrollment was running 4 or 5 percent above what it was last year,” Wadleigh said. “beginning January 20, our enrollment dropped precipitously.”

Total enrollment was 3.9 percent less than last year.

Wadleigh says there may have been confusion in the marketplace.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order after he was inaugurated telling federal officials to ‘provide relief’ from Obamacare. Some customers assumed that meant they would no longer have to pay a penalty for failing to sign up for insurance.

The federal exchange also experienced a drop in enrolments, as premiums increased and advertising was pulled by the new administration.

Wadleigh says some of the drop might also be attributable to an improving economy, and more people getting jobs that offer health insurance.