Victims Of Stamford Crash Identified As 20-Year-Old City Men

February 6, 2017 2:48 PM
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified two young men who died in a weekend pickup truck crash in Stamford.

The victims of the crash just after 1 a.m. Saturday were identified Monday as Thomas Molgano and Lucas Salem. Both were 20 years old and both lived in the city.

Police said a 2002 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Hope Street at high speed when it went out of control, crossed into the southbound lane, and struck a tree.

Molgano, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salem, a front seat passenger, died at the hospital.

A 20-year-old rear seat passenger was hospitalized and later released. His name was not made public.

The crash remains under investigation.

