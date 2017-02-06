Victims Of Stamford Crash Identified As 20-Year-Old City Men

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified two young men who died in a weekend pickup truck crash in Stamford.
The victims of the crash just after 1 a.m. Saturday were identified Monday as Thomas Molgano and Lucas Salem. Both were 20 years old and both lived in the city.
Police said a 2002 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Hope Street at high speed when it went out of control, crossed into the southbound lane, and struck a tree.
Molgano, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Salem, a front seat passenger, died at the hospital.
A 20-year-old rear seat passenger was hospitalized and later released. His name was not made public.
The crash remains under investigation.
