Man, Child Rescued After Falling Through Icy Pond

February 6, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Ice Rescue, Milford, Mondo Pond

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man and a 10-year-old boy are expected to be OK after fire officials say they fell into icy water at Mondo Pond in Milford.

Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says the child fell through the ice just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The man saw it happen, rushed to rescue the child and fell through the ice as he was helping him.

Fire officials say the man was able to lift the child from the water. The boy crawled to safety. Police arrived and threw a life safety ring to the man in the water, pulling him to the edge of the pond.

The man and the child, who weren’t identified, were treated for cold water exposure. Neither person suffered serious injuries. They were hospitalized for evaluation.

