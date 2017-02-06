Malloy Proposes Revamping ECS Formula

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy wants to revamp the formula used to send state education aid to cities and towns.
Speaking at Smalley Academy in New Britain Monday, Malloy said his budget proposal to be unveiled Wednesday will include an updated Education Cost Sharing Formula that will take into account current enrollment in a school district, use a more accurate measure of poverty, and be based on the relative wealth of cities and towns. The governor did not detail how much each community would receive under the new formula, but some would gain while others would lose.
Malloy will also propose a new vehicle to fund special education– essentially separating it from the ECS formula and establishing a new Special Education Grant based on a sliding scale that takes into account a municipality’s ability to pay.
In addition, the governor wants to grant cities and towns more flexibility by modifying the state’s Minimum Budget Requirement, which mandates that they spend no less on education than they did in the previous year.