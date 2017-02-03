Two Arrests In Wethersfield Arson

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wethersfield police are charging two juveniles in connection with a fire last weekend at a popular club in town.

The youths face a litany of charges, including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and conspiracy in the January 29 blaze at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club.

The fire severely damaged the main building, housing locker rooms and a kitchen, among other things.

In addition, police say the two were also behind the burglary and vandalism of storage sheds on the Wethersfield High School property between January 7 and January 24.

Charges in those cases include trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, and conspiracy.

Investigators say a upgrade in the school security system that was part of a multi-million dollars renovation assisted in the investigation.