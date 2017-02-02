Maine Governor Laments Failed Plan To Move Patriots To Connecticut

February 2, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, hartford, maine, Patriot, Paul LePage

PORTLAND, Maine (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Another year, another Patriots Super Bowl appearance that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has no interest in watching.

The Republican governor of New England’s biggest state said during a WGAN-AM radio appearance on Thursday that he won’t watch the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

LePage says he continues to have “a real hard time getting over what Bob Kraft did to the state of Connecticut.” The Patriots owner terminated a deal to move the franchise to Hartford in 1999.

The governor also says the Patriots were wrong to have selected Aaron Hernandez when it knew “he was a bad guy from the get-go.” The ex-player is now a murder convict.

LePage also bashed the Patriots before their appearance in the Super Bowl two years ago. He’s a fan of the New York Giants.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia