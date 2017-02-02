Informational Hearing On Failing Foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The crumbling foundations plaguing homeowners in Eastern Connecticut were the focus of an hours-long legislative forum in Hartford Thursday.
The session brought together the construction industry, state officials, citizens’ groups, and lawmakers. A second session– tentatively set for Feb. 17– is expected to include tax assessors, realtors and state and federal agencies.
More than 450 homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks. A final state Department of Consumer Protection report says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.
State officials say they have a better chance of convincing the federal government to help, if more cases are documented. More than a dozen bills have been introduced this year at the State Capitol, in an attempt to address the problem.