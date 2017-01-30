Police: Man Fired Shot In Direction Of Cruiser

January 30, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: cruiser, Lisbon, Norwich, shot

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two Lisbon men are under after after one of them allegedly fired a shot from a vehicle in the direction of a state police cruiser parked along Interstate 395 in Norwich early Monday.

State Police say Wesley Hine, 23, fired one round from a Glock 19 9mm handgun out a passenger-side window toward the cruiser just before 2 a.m. The cruiser was parked along the southbound side of the highway near Exit 18, conducting traffic enforcement.

Hine faces charges  of unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and reckless endangerment. Police also charged the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Richardson, 23, with conspiracy, said authorities.

No one was wounded in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia