Police: Man Fired Shot In Direction Of Cruiser

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two Lisbon men are under after after one of them allegedly fired a shot from a vehicle in the direction of a state police cruiser parked along Interstate 395 in Norwich early Monday.

State Police say Wesley Hine, 23, fired one round from a Glock 19 9mm handgun out a passenger-side window toward the cruiser just before 2 a.m. The cruiser was parked along the southbound side of the highway near Exit 18, conducting traffic enforcement.

Hine faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and reckless endangerment. Police also charged the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Richardson, 23, with conspiracy, said authorities.

No one was wounded in the incident.