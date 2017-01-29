Teen Shot in Vernon

Vernon, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center after being shot in the head Saturday night.

Police arrived at 102 Talcott Ave. in Rockville at 7:58 p.m. where they found that several youths had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. One of the people leaving the scene was 19-year-old Joey Maddox of 29 Grove St., Rockville.

Maddox was brought in and charged in the shooting. The following charges against him are First Degree Assault, First Degree Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of Firearm, Risk of Injury to Minor, Possession of Weapon with Altered ID, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

He is currently being held at the Vernon Police Department in lieu of a $400,000 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.