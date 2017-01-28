Replica Solitary Confinement Cell Gives Isolation Experience

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A replica of a solitary confinement cell is going on display in New Haven, giving people the chance to experience the effects of isolation.

The 10-foot-by-12-foot exhibit is complete with sliding door, toilet and metal bed area. It will open Monday at the New Haven Free Public Library, then move to the Yale University campus from Feb. 5 to 18.

A coalition of religious, community and university organizations organized the “Inside the Box” display to educate people about the harms of solitary

confinement.

The United Nations special rapporteur on torture says 80,000 to 100,000 people are held in solitary confinement on any given day in the U.S., and prolonged use can be torture.

Juan Mendez says solitary confinement is misused by authorities worldwide and can cause severe psychological harm.

