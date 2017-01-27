Investigation Leads To Prostitution Arrest

(Glastonbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An investigation into alleged prostitution at three Glastonbury businesses nets an arrest.

On Thursday, multiple agencies including the East Central Narcotics Task Force, Glastonbury and Manchester police executed a series of search and seizure warrants on the businesses: Relaxation Spa, New Sunshine Reflexology, and Pine Reflexology.

Agents say they were acting on reports of prostitution taking place in the businesses.

They ended up arresting 43-year-old Guixing Jiang.

He was found by authorities in one of the businesses in question.

Jiang is being held on $50,000 bond facing prostitution charges.

Task force members say they seized a number of items, including computers, documents, and Jiang’s vehicle, along with cash.

Officisls say more arrests are in the offing.