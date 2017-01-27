Hartford Mayor Defends City’s Handling Of Immigrants

January 27, 2017 4:34 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The mayor of Connecticut’s capital city insists Hartford is doing nothing wrong by not detaining people solely because of their immigration status.

Democrat Luke Bronin says police are not shielding violent criminals from federal immigration authorities. However, Bronin says Hartford officers do not ask crime victims or witnesses of crimes about their legal status.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that proposes to cut off federal grants to cities his administration deems to be a “sanctuary jurisdiction” because of policies that prevent or hinder federal immigration enforcement.

Bronin says asking people about immigration status would be “contrary to commonsense and demands of public safety” for a police department trying to build trust in the community. He appeared Friday at a Capitol news conference to oppose Trump’s immigration policy

